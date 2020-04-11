2 hours ago

Popular Instagram video vixen and photo model Andrea Owusu aka Efia Odo seem to have waded into the ongoing beef between Asem and Sarkodie.

The outspoken Kwese presenter took to Twitter to shade Asem for his continuous release of diss songs to rapper Sarkodie.

Her comments come on the back of Sarkodie giving the silent treatment despite Asem releasing four back to back to back songs to provoke the former.

The two musicians reignited their hostile relationship after Sarkodie replied Asem's diss song ‘Last Fylla’ to him in 2012.

It all started after Asem tried to downplay Sarkodie’s claim of being the best.

Sarkodie’s latest diss song 'Sub Zero' described Asem’s career as dead thus he only wanted the hype to gain some attention.

He also claimed that the ‘Pigaroo’ hit maker traveled abroad after an unsuccessful attempt to remain relevant in the music industry.

Many perhaps thought this was going to last for long. However, the rap god seem not care even after Asem released back to back songs against him

In Efia Odo’s view the banter has become dull and boring as Sarkodie has refused to come in with another reply.

She wrote in a tweet wrote; “This nigga doing too much like bro no one cares anymore”.

See a screenshot of the post below