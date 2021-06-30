4 hours ago

Popular social media influencer, Efia Odo has threatened to drag the New patriotic Party's Bono regional chairman, Abronye DC, and some other individuals to court for peddling falsehood about her.

According to Efia, Abronye in particular has on several occasions publicly spewed lies about her and it's time to put him in check.

It can be recalled that Abronye DC in an interview with Wontumi TV amongst other things alleged that Efia Odo is championing the #FixTheCountry protest because she was denied some funds by the NPP government.

Abronye also claimed that Efia Odo is seeking attention because she has been struggling to make ends meet ever since the opposition National Democratic Congress left power.

He also alleged that the actress was 'in bed' with the NDC while they were in power adding that she was gifted a house and was kept on the party's payroll.

But addressing such issues in a Twitter post, Efia Odo on June 29, 2021, retweeted an article in which Abronye was captured making such allegations and wrote:

“It’s time to start suing people for defamation of character.”

The popular actress has been pivotal in advocating for the #FixTheCountry campaign. Her activism in support of the protest resulted in her arrest together with 15 others last Friday.