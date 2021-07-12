1 hour ago

Euro Décor Home Limited has suspended their brand ambassador and Ghanaian actress Andrea Owusu better known as Efia Odo.

In a letter sent to Efia Odo dated July 7, Euro Décor disclosed that the suspension follows Efia Odo’s announcement to take a break off social media to undergo self-refurbishment.

You would recall that Efia Odo in a recent update on her Instagram page bitterly lamented over how things have become too heavy for her to carry and thus the best way to deal with all the pressures is to go on a Haitus.

However, according to the Euro Decor in the letter, considering the current situation and fulfillment of obligations required of her as stipulated in their contract, and agreed by both parties, they have decided to suspend the contract pending future review.

They wished the former Kwese TV presenter a speedy recovery and assured her of completing all projects started to appreciate her for their contribution as a brand ambassador.

Efia Odo born was officially signed as the new brand ambassador for Euro Decor Ghana on Tuesday, 16th February 2021.

CEO of Euro Decor, Mr Akiv speaking at the press conference remarked that he’s glad that they have Efia Odo on board to serve as their brand ambassador for 3 years.