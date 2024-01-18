1 hour ago

Egypt's first-choice goalkeeper, Mohammed El Shenawy, has emphasized the team's serious approach to the upcoming game against Ghana in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite being considered favorites in Group B, Egypt faced a challenging start, relying on a late Mohammed Salah penalty to secure a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their opening match.

El Shenawy highlighted that the team is not underestimating any opponent and is fully focused on the game against Ghana.

The Pharaohs aim to secure a victory to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout round and ultimately winning the tournament for the eighth time.

In a pre-match interview, El Shenawy stated, "Our goal is to win the tournament, but right now, our focus is on the match against Ghana.

All teams are strong, and we must adapt to the conditions to achieve our goal."

The game between Egypt and Ghana is scheduled for 20:00 GMT at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium.