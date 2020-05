2 hours ago

Egyptian club, Pyramids SC have rejected the departure of Ghanaian striker, John Antwi in the next summer transfers.

The idea of foiling his move out of Pyramid is in light of the need for his services next season.

The player is considered one of the main pillars of the team, which is difficult to neglect his services.

Antwi has participated in 17 league games before the Corona Virus stopped all sports activities globally.

He has managed scoring six goals with two assists.