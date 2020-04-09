1 hour ago

Egyptian central defender, Ahmed Ayman Mansour has named Pyramids fc team mate, John Antwi as one of the toughest oppositions of his career.

Prior to joining Pyramids FC, Ahmed Mansour played for fellow Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry where he had to come across John Antwi.

Antwi has had a glittering career at Ismaily Club, Al Ahly and Misr El-Makasa all in the Egyptian Premier League.

The 27-year-old Antwi has been in fine form for Pyramids fc who lie 3rd on the league table before the COVID-19 forced the suspension of matches.

John Antwi cut his teeth with Ghanaian club, Dreams FC before joining Sekondi Eleven Wise .

He has also played for Saudi Arabian club, Al Shabab when Ismaili club agreed a $2,200,000 in a two-and-half-year contract.

Antwi is the highest foreign goal scorer in the Egyptian league.