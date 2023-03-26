5 hours ago

Egyptian referee Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour will take charge of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Angola and Ghana in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The 37-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Ahmed Tawfik Teleb Ali (Assistant 1), Hany Abdelfattah Mahmoud Elsnadidy (Assistant II) and Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein (Fourth Official).

Johannes Jakob Vries from Namibia is the Match Commissioner while Celestin Ntagungira from Rwanda is the Referee Assessor for the day.

The game which is scheduled for 17H00 kick off will be played at 11 November stadium in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Ghana won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.