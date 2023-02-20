2 hours ago

The Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong was shocked to the marrow after he was seriously interrogated by Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson whom he considered a friend.

Mr. Acheampong, who thought his friendship with the Minority Leader will save him from being grilled when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, had his hopes dashed.

While he was receiving punches from the Minority Leader, he exclaimed: “Ato you are my friend. Today, you don’t trust me? Ei Ato. You should be testifying on my credibility”.

In response, Dr. Forson who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency in the Central Region said he was only doing his job as expected of him by Ghanaians.

“We are here for the people of Ghana, so we have to ask the questions that are needed.”

Dr. Forson was interrogating Bryan Acheampong, a former Minister of State at the National Security Ministry, on the role he played that led to the disturbances at the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on January 31, 2019.

The Abetifi lawmaker vehemently rejected claims that he deployed national security operatives to unleash mayhem at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

“In the 500-plus page report [of the Commission of Inquiry], there wasn’t any part that mentioned that I authorized it. So everybody including myself was surprised and afraid that my name found expression in the conclusion that I should be reprimanded. That is why the White Paper rejected that recommendation because it failed to establish the factual basis that I authorized that operation.”

Sourcecitifmonline