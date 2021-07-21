1 hour ago

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku joins Muslims all over the world to celebrate Eid-ul-Ahda.

Ghana is not left out of the global festive occasion in the sharing of love and feast.

This occasions merry-making and food dishing to Muslims and non-Muslims alike in various communities.

Dr. APRAKU wishes the Muslim communities and the people of Ghana Happy Eid - ul - Ahda.

He added that Ghana needs peaceful communities for growth and development as this is one of the cardinal principles of the Muslim religion.

The NPP presidential hopeful believes that Ghana has a future considering an age old practice of co-habitation of mixed religious groups all preaching and practicing peace for development.

Happy Eid - ul - Ahda to the Muslims, he opined.

Source: peacefmonline.com