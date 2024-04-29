3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations of collusion with a political party to manipulate the outcome of Tuesday’s by-election in Ejisu.

The claims were made by the campaign team of Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in ballot stuffing.

In response to these accusations, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Benjamin Bannor Bio, has assured all parties involved that the EC will maintain transparency and integrity throughout the electoral process.

He urged candidates to trust the system and provide effective agents who are well-versed in the electoral process to safeguard their rights.

Mr Bio emphasized that the EC’s primary goal is to ensure a credible poll that accurately reflects the will of the voters. He encouraged candidates to have faith in the commission’s ability to conduct a fair and transparent election.

“As a commission, we are going to do what we do best. We are going to demonstrate to the general public what the commission has, thus a system that’s so transparent and verified that at the end of the exercise, the results that will be declared will be the true desire of the people who voted.

“And to the candidates, I’m advising them to trust the system and provide agents who are very effective, who know the process, who can defend their rights. But not bringing anyone noisy and loud and you think you have a good agent.”

Source: Citi News