The independent candidate in the upcoming Ejisu parliamentary by-election, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has refuted assertions by leading figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that a vote for him would be a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the former NPP Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, who is contesting the election as an independent candidate, NDC members like him because of his record when he was in office, myjoyonline.com reports.

Aduomi, who is reported to have made these remarks while addressing the media after concluding his campaign activities, insisted that he has not betrayed the NPP in any way.

"I am not an NDC member. The NDC people like me because of the work I did that benefited them. Where have they seen me wearing NDC colours?

"The NDC people want to vote for me because I am going independent and because of the work that I did for the constituency," he is quoted to have said.

He added, "I am not a traitor, and NPP should rather solve issues bothering all members of the party and not favour some people against others".

He insisted the NPP Ejisu parliamentary primaries were rigged. He admonished President Akufo-Addo to focus on resolving the internal issues in the constituency.

"That bogus elections that they said they held at the polling stations, if the president has the party and the Ejisu constituency at heart, he will ensure that the issues that the people brought will be solved."

President Akufo-Addo is reported to have cautioned NPP members in Ejisu at a rally in Kwamo on Sunday, April 28, 2028, not to vote for Aduomi because he is being manipulated by persons who want the party to lose its majority in parliament.

The president refuted Aduomi's claims that the party's primaries were rigged in favour of Kwabena Boateng, the NPP candidate for the by-election.

The NPP flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who also addressed the rally, said that NPP members would be indirectly voting for the NDC if they decide to vote for the former MP in the April 30 by-election.

Source: Ghanaweb