1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for allegedly distributing marijuana (wee) to some residents of Ejisu as part of a vote-buying strategy during the recent parliamentary by-election.

He emphasized that the alleged reckless distribution of an illegal and harmful substance, even within its [NPP] stronghold, shows a high level of desperation and should be condemned by all principled Ghanaians.

Gyamfi questioned the ethics of distributing marijuana in exchange for votes, especially in the party's stronghold. He expressed disbelief at the NPP's actions, calling it a desperate move for power.

“How can you be going for an election in your stronghold? You’re supposed to have the interest, the health, the life, and the interest of the heart. But because of power, the desperation for power, you go and distribute marijuana (wee), illicit drugs?” Sammy Gyamfi wondered on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana Show.

He stated that residents have confirmed the allegations of the NPP distributing marijuana to influence voters in favor of their candidate during the by-election in Ejisu.

Gyamfi believes that this unprecedented act of distributing an illegal drug to voters is a dangerous move by the NPP that puts the well-being of the youth at risk.

The parliamentary by-election in Ejisu was held on April 30, 2024, following the death of John Kumah, the area's MP.

Kwabena Boateng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the by-election with 27,782 votes (55.8% of the total votes cast). Independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi came in second with 21,534 votes (43.3% of the total votes cast), while the remaining candidates shared the rest of the votes.

Source: MyNewsGh.com