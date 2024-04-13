6 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi has urged Ghanaians to look beyond the Number 12 expose, which resulted in FIFA banning him from football-related activities due to bribery and corruption violations.

Speaking at an event to climax his campaign ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary for the Ejisu by-election, he said the incident had become part of his life; however, that should not prevent him from engaging in activities that will help bring transformation to his people.

Nyantakyi, a former member of FIFA’s General Council, was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room allegedly taking a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

He was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($498,000).

The adjudicatory chamber found Nyantakyi guilty of having violated Act 19 (conflicts of interest), Act 21 (bribery and corruption), and Act 22 (commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

He argues that, while everyone is imperfect and has flaws, it is crucial to look beyond our past experiences and focus on the future.

The private legal practitioner seeks to become the MP for Ejisu seat following Dr. John Kumah’s death, aiming to utilize his skills and knowledge for economic transformation.

He said “my activities in the past, or my past life, are known to everybody. I can’t do anything. Nobody can do anything about it. So, we are all living with it. You must look beyond that and see the good things about the person. Nobody is perfect.”