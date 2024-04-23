31 minutes ago

A senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has condemned the Minister for Roads and Highway, Francis Asenso Boakye over his comments made in Ejisu.

According to the lecturer, the comments are reckless and irresponsible, especially coming from an MP and Minister of State.

“The comment is reckless, irresponsible and underserving of a minister. The people give you power through their votes, so don’t think you are there for yourselves.

“Being in power shouldn’t make you an authoritarian or give you the chance to ride on people. You can’t talk to people in this manner. That is not how to rule a nation,” he said.

Mr Asenso Boakye addressing Ejisu constituents ahead of the by-election advised them to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate instead of another on April 30.

The Minister who doubles as Bantama MP explained that it would be difficult for any other candidate aside that of the NPP to come to him and lobby for projects if voted for.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Dr Asah-Asante said the Minister’s statement a paint a bad picture.

“The government is supposed to be for all and not some people. Once you become discriminatory, you have deviated from democracy, where the interest of the people is supreme.

“The constitution mandates government to give even and balanced development regardless of people’s political affiliation, so how can he say the other candidates cannot come and lobby for development,” he stated.

Despite his reservations, he said the comments may not influence the outcome of the by-election in anyway because constituents in the Ashanti region are not really influenced by political messages.

Meanwhile, some electorates say they prefer to vote for former MP, now independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi because although his party was in opposition, he was able to lobby for road projects.

They believe it is therefore untrue that nothing can be done by an MP in opposition.