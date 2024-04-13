2 hours ago

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), whose wife is a contestant in the party's parliamentary primary, has expressed deep concern over the voting process underway in the Ejisu Constituency.

Abronye alleges that there has been collusion between the Electoral Commission and the constituency chairman, who is also part of the election committee, to unfairly tilt support in favour of a specific candidate among the nine contenders.

In a video shared by Asaaseradio, Abronye can be seen visibly upset, stating, “When it comes to elections, nobody knows elections like me. Every election starts with zonal areas. When you start with one electoral area, you must finish and go to the next electoral area. But they tilted the thing.

"This arrangement is bad, the constituency chairman who is part of the election committee, is following a particular candidate, he is the one who did the list with the EC. He has connived with the EC.”

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is conducting the parliamentary primary to select a candidate.

The by-election in the Ejisu Constituency was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for that constituency, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

All nine aspirants for the April 13, 2024, internal poll were cleared by the vetting committee on April 6.

They had picked up forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency since the party opened nominations on April 2, 2024.