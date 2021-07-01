52 minutes ago

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to conduct a public inquiry into the killing of three persons at Ejura.

The unfortunate occurrences at Ejura have caused a stir in the nation and to bring closure to the situation, the President has given 10 days to Minister to provide a detailed report on the incident.

"The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, i.e., by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo," a statement issued by the President's Communications Director read.

As a result of the President's directive, a three-member Committee is to be set up to hold a probe into the issue.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' today, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne has urged the members of the Committee to be objective in the inquiry.

He asked them not to be moved by their biases or seek their own interest but rather establish the truth about what led to the killings of the three persons, Ibrahim Mohammed, alias ‘Kaaka’, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed.

''The Committee members should let truth prevail...A painful thing in the world is for you to be charged falsely; as for this, the Committee members should let it be far from them'', he advised.