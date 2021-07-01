2 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is skeptical about a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of two persons at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

According to him, such Committees formed by the government have not yielded any positive result.

“The deceased have died in vain; the Ministerial Committee is useless. It is just to buy time,” Mr Nketia said.

He was reacting to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s instruction to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to probe the circumstances that led to the riot at Ejura.

The Ministerial Committee is to probe why two people were allegedly killed by some security operatives who shot into the crowd who were demonstrating over the death of social media activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed.

“The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action to be taken by July 9, 2021,” part of the statement from the presidency said.

But Mr Nketia, in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday, said the committee is a much ado about nothing.

He cited how a similar committee was set up to probe the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence which did not yield any positive result to buttress his point.

In his view, the Ejura committee, set by the Akufo-Addo government, is just to “buy time and calm tempers.”

General Mosquito called on the police to do their work devoid of bias and deliver justice to families of the victims.