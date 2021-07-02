1 hour ago

The National Chief Imam Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia today, Friday, July 2, 2021 visited the bereaved families of the Ejura killings to commiserate with them.

The two were in the township to meet religious and opinion leaders as well visit families affected by the action of the military.

Military officers a few days ago killed three protesters during protests to demand justice following the murder of one Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka on Facebook.

Macho Kaaka, whose burial sparked the protests, died a few days after he was attacked by a mob in his Dagombaline neighbourhood.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donated 20,000 Ghana cedis to each bereaved family in Ejura following the killing of three persons in that part of the country.

Several others who also sustained gunshot injuries were given 10,000 Ghana cedis.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia, the Chief Imam and the National Security minister, Albert Kan Dapaah later visited the Ejura Traditional Council.

The Chief of Ejura was unhappy with the recent disturbances in the area.

He said the Traditional Council has decided to construction a divisional police command edifice to enhance security.

The Vice President supported the project with one thousand bags of cement and 50 thousand Ghana cedis.