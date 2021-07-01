12 minutes ago

Daily activities have currently taken a good shape at Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region after the deadly violence by the youth protesting the death of one social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed.

The protest turned violent as the agitated youth and the security made up of the police and military clashed claiming two lives and injuring four others.

The dead were buried on the same day per the doctrines of the Muslim Religion whereas the four injured were transferred to the hospital for medical attention.

The Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr. Mensah Manye in an interview with Hello FM's Prince Kwadwo Boadu on cases brought to the facility confirmed the critically injured have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and two minor cases were discharged on the same day.

The youth were said to have taken to the street to demand justice for Ibrahim Mohammed (Macho Kaaka) who before his murder was a Social Media Activist.

Macho Kaaka was pronounced dead on Monday after failing to respond to medical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ashanti Regional Police Commander on Hello FM, COP Kwasi Mensah Duku revealed that the violence was so dreadful to the extent that the police had to call for reinforcement from Mampong and also Operation Calm life.

Three suspects have so far been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police command.

Source: peacefmonline.com