1 hour ago

One of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Goosie Tanoh, wants Parliament to hold the institutions involved in the open fire which resulted in the death of two residents in Ejura during a protest on Tuesday accountable.

A social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.

While returning from his burial, some residents started protesting, but were confronted by police and armed military officers who fired shots allegedly in response to the pelting of stones and the use of clubs by the protestors.

This resulted in the death of two persons after six persons were hit.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Tanoh in a Facebook post commiserated with the families of the deceased.

“My prayers go out to his [Ibrahim Muhammed’s] family and comrades. I am even more troubled by the death and injury visited upon Ejura youth who quite naturally demonstrated their anger after their comrade’s funeral yesterday. Again, my thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. This is because the evidence suggests that the shooters were men of the Ghana Armed Forces – men sworn to protect citizens – with their lives if necessary.”

“I hope that Parliament will hold the institutions involved (Ghana Police Service (GPS), Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Ministries of Interior, Defence, and National Security) accountable. I hope that GAF will act swiftly, professionally, and responsibly to address rising public anxieties. It is important that steps are taken immediately to normalize the situation in Ejura and keep everybody safe – including the Security Services,” he added.

He also called for the withdrawal of the military unit and an augmentation of the Ghana Police Service presence.

Mr. Tanoh further appealled to citizens, particularly the youth in Ejura to “control their grief and not offer anybody a pretext for further violence. Let us close ranks and protect each other.”

“People are struggling economically. The future is very uncertain. Trust in our national institutions is extremely low. Tempers are volatile. Yet we remain one country. All of us – politicians, security personnel, citizens need to step back and resolve to work even harder to protect the constitutional order. Attacks, such as Ejura’s, undermine confidence in the constitutional system and endanger it. The constitution is what gives legitimacy and authority to political, military, and civilian institutions. We must protect it,” he added.

He urged the leadership and the President to speak “constructively and in a unifying manner about these tragedies.”

Mr. Tanoh also solidarised with the #FixTheCountry campaigners’ assertion of constitutional rights of freedom of conscience, expression, and association.

“The state has a constitutional responsibility to ensure that protesters are protected in the exercise of their constitutional rights. We must all defy the forces who seek to silence citizens curb our rights. We must struggle to create a democratic space at all levels to discuss solutions to our problems. We can and must do so without resorting to violence.”

Meanwhile, the President has directed the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery to conduct a public inquiry into the happenings at Ejura.