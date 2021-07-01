2 hours ago

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCGC) has expressed disgust at the killing of two persons following clashes between some residents and security personnel at Ejura in the Ashanti region.

The two, Muntala Mohammed and Abdul Nasir Yusif were protesting to demand justice for youth activist Ibrahim Mohammed aka Macho Kaaka who died earlier from injuries after an attack by a mob.

Ibrahim was attacked on Friday, June 25, 2021, by unknown assailants and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he passed away on Monday, June 29, 2021.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference in a statement signed by the President of GCBC, Most Reverend Philip Naameh condemned the killing of Ibrahim. The Conference also reiterated the need for security agencies in the country to professionally discharge their duties, especially when it comes to crowd control.

“We have expressed time and again the need for our security agencies to very professional in the discharge of their duties, especially when it comes to crowd control. Unfortunately, the situation is rather getting out of hand and this does not augur well for our country”.

“How can one justify the action of the military man seen in the viral video aiming and shooting at unprotected and unarmed civilians in an attempt to stop the demonstration?”, it questioned.

It further said the actions of the security agencies were criminal and called for an immediate investigation into the matter.

“This act is not only condemnable but criminal and must be investigated and the perpetrators duly punished. This must be done with the urgency it deserves because the citizens are gradually losing trust in the ability of our security agencies to handle such cases effectively and competently”.

Source: graphic.com.gh