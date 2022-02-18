3 hours ago

The Ejura Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region has declared war on Fulani nomads destroying farms lands and produce in the area.

These nomadic herdsmen according to the traditional council have also resorted to terrorizing farmers and residents with guns.

The Chief of Ejura Barima Osei Hwedie II in an exclusive interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, February 17, 2022 disclosed that the herdsmen have destroyed hundreds of hectares of farmlands in over 25 communities amounting to several hundreds of cedis.

He explained that these herdsmen who are mostly not residents of Ejura and its surrounding communities invaded the area illegally in search of food for their cows.

The Chief who doubles as the Protocol Director at the Office of the Vice president of Ghana said he would not sit down for the Fulani nomads to continue to destroy their crops, and has, therefore, declared war against the Fulanis.

"Traditional authorities on Thursday, February 17, 2022 met with all heads of security agencies in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality and we have appealed to them to fish out these men who are operating on our lands illegally," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Ejura Lands Management Committee who is also the Maawerehene of Ejura Traditional Council Oheneba Owusu Bekoe said the damage caused by the herdsmen is so grave that it may take a while for the affected farmers to bounce back.

He added that a visit to the committee also found out that water bodies in most of the communities were destroyed completely by the cows.

Oheneba Owusu Bekoe urged the government and security agencies to act swiftly to halt these herdsmen from invading what he termed as one of the biggest food baskets country.

For his part, the Ejura Municipal Police Commander Superintendent Achaab Bismark assured that police in the area will do their best to stop these Fulani herdsmen adding that anyone who is caught engaging in any criminal activity will be brought to book.