3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe has said that the Ekumfi Constituency will experience more development in the coming years to enhance the Constituency.

Addressing constitutes in the Ekumfi Constituency, the MP doubles as the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture said there are many development projects to be rolled out soon to enable the Youth to get jobs to do to reduce the level of poverty in the area.

“Aside from the Ekumfi Pineapple Factory which has given jobs to the teeming youth, many projects such as roads, schools, hospitals, markets, good water, Community Centers, expansion of school feeding programs, and many more are in the offing.”

“I am assuring everybody from the Ekumfi Constituency not to make the mistake of voting for the NDC that has done nothing for the Constituency. NDC has ruled the Ekumfi Constituency for a long time but they can’t point to a single project they have done in the Constituency here so I won’t advise any of my constituents to vote for the NDC in the Ekumfi Constituency”.

Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe is going unopposed in the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary primaries set for Saturday, June 2020.

“We have only 6 months to the general elections and as I am going unopposed. I am urging everybody from the Ekumfi Constituency to vote for me as I’ll ensure further development and employment when I retain the Ekumfi constituency seat. Don’t forget to vote for President Akuffo Addo to also bring more improvement to the Ekumfi Constituency. We have seized the Ekumfi Seat forever and no Political party will take it from us because our good work will speak for us. I will also complete all the undergoing projects in the Ekumfi Constituency before the 2016 general elections,” he added.

In an interview with Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan during the MP’s acclamation ceremony, the NPP Central Regional Organiser. Mr. Pessy Dennis thanked the MP for the good work he is and urged the constituents to vote massively for the MP and President Akufo Addo come December 7 general elections.

“We will vote in this year’s elections based on what you have done, the good job you have executed in your Constituency will determine the vote you will get. For the Ekumfi Constituency, we don’t have any problem because the NPP government has done massively here. Don’t exchange your MP for any candidate who will not help develop Ekumfi Constituency.”

Some of the dignitaries present during the acclamation were the DCE for Ekumfi District Hon. Bernard Bright Grant, the Central Regional NPP deputy Youth Organiser Robert Sarfo, the Ekumfi Secretary, the Ekumfi Constituency Youth Organizer and many others.