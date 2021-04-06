1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission has assured that its field operatives who assisted in the conduct of the 2020 general elections will receive their full allowances by the end of April 2021.

The Commission in a statement said it is working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the payment is done by the end of the month.

While expressing its regret about the delay in making payment for the services of the field operatives during the elections, it expressed its appreciation to the personnel for their hard work in making sure the election came off successfully.

Read the statement below:

The statement of the Electoral Commission comes a day after Citi News published a report that some contracted workers were lamenting that they had not been paid more than three months after the elections.

One of the contract workers who spoke to Citi News said, “before December 7, we went for training, we applied and some of us were called, others were not. They said after one month and latest by the end of December we were going to get our allowances. After we finished, they asked us to fill the forms, and on some occasions, they called us to come to the office to confirm our bank account details among others. We thought by February it [allowance] will come but to date, we have not been paid.”

Some of those recruited as temporary staff to help in the 2020 elections served as presiding officers, verification officers, name list reference officers, COVID ambassadors and ballot issuers.

Source: citifmonline