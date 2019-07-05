2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw seems to have a ‘firsthand’ information about the modus operandi of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service ahead of the December polls.

He has, however, warned politicians, mainly the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be mindful of rebellious utterances that may likely cause fear and panic among citizens.

According to him, the new Director of CID, Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah is a ‘No-nonsense man’ and will carry out his duties professionally.

Maurice Ampaw’s comment comes after the CID invited and charged Major (Rtd) Kojo Boakye-Djan for beating ‘war drums’ to express his disapproval of the compilation of a new voters' register.

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen and the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe 'Abronye' have also been invited by the CID for a similar offence.

Major (Rtd) Kojo Boakye-Djan questioned

Four personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, on Tuesday, 19th May 2020, arrested and questioned Major Kwadwo Boakye-Djan (Rtd) for allegedly saying on public radio that there would be a civil war in Ghana should the Electoral Commission go ahead with its plan to compile a new voters' register in connivance with the ruling NPP.

Days after, he was made to write his statement at the police station in the Bono Region where his lawyers joined him because he pleaded on health grounds that he cannot make it to the CID headquarters in Accra.

CID investigates NPP's Obiri Boahen over radio comment

The CID says it has initiated an investigation into a radio comment by Nana Obiri Boahen which is said to be a breach of peace.

The NPP’s deputy General Secretary is said to have made some comment on Okay FM, May 15, 2020, in relation to the offence of offensive conduct conducive to the breach peace and contrary to section 207 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

CID invites Abronye DC over Mahama’s allegations

However, The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the CID Headquarters has also started investigating the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Abronye DC.

The investigation concerns an alleged case of publication of false news reported against Abronye DC by former President John Mahama.

As a result, the CID, in an invitation letter dated May 19, 2020, asked Abronye to report to the SIU at 10:00 am today, May 21, to assist with the investigation.

Sanitizing the system

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who is all praise with the approach by the CID department said: “I think what they [CID] are doing now is to sanitize the system.”

“We’re in an election year so the political temperature will surely rise up. Some politicians just open their mouths to spew any trash to cause fear and panic. I am very happy with what the CID is doing now. Irrespective of your party affiliation, you’ll be called to book for your treasonable comment,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.