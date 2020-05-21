1 hour ago

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) is putting in place measures that will ensure the safety of electorates during the 2020 elections.

The EC has announced some safety protocols it will abide by and expect Ghanaians to also abide by during the registration exercise for the compilation of a new register.

The EC suspended the compilation of a new voters’ register following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is yet to come out with a date for the compilation of the new voters’ register which is facing serious opposition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The Commission is however sensitive to the current state of affairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will abide by the necessary precautions and safety protocols in the execution of its mandate when it deems it appropriate to begin the compilation of the register,” the EC stated in one of its statements to the public.

Below are the 6 key measures the EC says it will put in place during the compilation of a new electoral roll and also during the December 2020 polls.

Mandatory wearing of face masks at the registration centres

People’s temperature will be checked before one is allowed into the registration centre

Running water available for handwashing

Queues are to have one-metre gaps between persons lining up to register

The scanners will be sanitised

Persons who complete the registration process will also be provided with hand sanitiser before they leave the centre.