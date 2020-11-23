2 hours ago

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, the former CPP flag bearer, has denied endorsing the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for another four-year term.

Dr. Sakara Foster was reported to have tipped President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the likely winner of the upcoming 2020 elections.

He said those who used a post on Facebook page as justification for those reports missed the points he raised.

Parts of a post on his Facebook timeline reads, “The voters are not enthused or amused by these two options but what for do? An independent alternative cannot be marshalled by wishful thinking, without significant amounts of money (millions of USD).

“That is the naked truth!!! So, with all strategies and efforts for an independent reform-based agenda spent, we are realistically looking at Nana or Mahama. Either way the odds favour Nana but the real question is what do either of them offer that would justify your effort to vote? Which one would better serve the national interest objectives and how would one secure commitment in return for one's vote?”

Dr. Abu Sakara in responding to the wrong interpretation to his earlier post said, it is an analysis of the current trends of things happening in the country which is arguably in favour of the President and the NPP but does not amount to endorsing the president’s candidature.

He wrote on his Facebook timeline, “Abu Sakara Foster has not made an endorsement of any candidate for the 2020 presidential elections. An analysis of current trends does not amount to an endorsement.”

He explained that he used his social media platform to advise the youth and his followers “not to vote on the basis of only who they think is likely to win” adding that “they should stop following the crowd and think hard about what they want in return for their vote!!”

Dr. Abu Sakara further said, the youth should think hard about how their vote will influence the wellbeing of the country over the next four years.

He stated, “They should consider whether there will be an inclusive government or not? They should think about whether the government will operate by meritocracy or not.”

By the youth heeding that advice, Dr. Abu Sakara Foster indicated that they will have an easy conscience that tells them that they did what was right for Ghana and not for favour, party, friends or tribe.

Dr. Abu Sakara further noted that at the appropriate time, he will make his choice known to all, “since he is not a candidate in this election.”

