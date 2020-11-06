3 hours ago

The embattled Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, says despite the President’s continuous plea for him to rescind his decision on contesting the seat as an independent candidate, his mind is already made up.

A spokesperson for the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Seth Oduro, in an interview on Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma on Thursday, November 5, told show host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “even if we decide to rescind our decision to join the party, what will become of us?”

“I am a former constituency executive, does that mean I will be reinstated or I will have to start from the scratch?”

Seth Oduro believes the current crop of NPP executives in the Fomena Constituency would vilify and victimize followers of the embattled MP should he succumb to the President’s advice.

The Fomena seat is among several hot spots in the Ashanti Region tipped by political connoisseurs going into the December polls.

Incumbent MP lawyer Andrew Amoako Asiamah entered the contest as an Independent Parliamentary Candidate after severing ties with his mother party, the NPP.

The political atmosphere in that constituency is already charged as a result of the MP’s decision.

The president during his Ashanti Region campaign tour on Tuesday, November 3, openly appealed to Lawyer Amoako Asiamah to rescind his decision but it appears the President’s request is late for the MP.

The president had earlier made clear his decision not to work with any independent candidate going into the December 7 polls.

However, it seems lawyer Asiamah has taken an entrenched position with a resolute mindset to run the December 7 election as an independent candidate.

His spokesperson further revealed that the NPP Constituency Chairman Akwasi Nti, is more or less the major causal agent of the brouhaha that has bedevilled the party, hence the apathy.

He insisted that “once the chairman is at post there’s no room for lawyer Asiamah to return to NPP”.