3 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi insists former President John Mahama stands no chance of winning the upcoming election in 2020.

According to him, there is no way Ghanaians will vote for him again after 'destroying the economy'.

Speaking to Agya Kwabena on UTV during the NPP's National Delegates' Congress, he reiterated it will be easy to defeat the former President based on his track record.

"Mahama is the easiest candidate to defeat," he said.