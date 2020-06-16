3 hours ago

The first Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Michael Omare Wadie, the has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to choose his running mate ahead of this year’s elections and stop the propaganda he is embarking on against the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr Omae Wadie told Kwabena Prah Jnr on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 16 that Mr Mahama, who is also the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is struggling to get someone to partner him for this year’s elections.

His comments come after the NDC assessed the performance of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and scored the Akufo-Addo government 14%.

Dissecting the Akufo-Addo government’s manifesto promises as against its achievements on Monday, 15 June 2020, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said three ministries of the government (Youth and Sports; Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; as well as Local Government and Rural Development) scored zero.

Cumulatively, he said the government has only achieved 86 (14 per cent) of its 681 promises with five months to the 7 December 2020 general elections, thus, scoring an F, which he even described as “generous”.

According to Mr Ablakwa, President Akufo-Addo’s government’s claim that its total number of promises was 388 of which it has achieved 78 per cent so far, is false, adding that “no wonder the hashtag #KickNanaOut has been trending on social media.”

"You are given four good years of the destiny of the people and all you can do is 14 per cent. And even this we have been so generous. You scored an F", Mr Ablakwa observed, adding: "You don’t even have the courage to apologise for it and try to see if you make amends but you think you can lie your way through by understating the number of promises that you made.”

But Mr Omare Wadie said, unlike the NDC, the governing NPP is focused on implementing all the pro-poor policies that were promised Ghanaians.

“We promised the free SHS, we have delivered; and we said we were going to restore the teacher trainee allowance and that of the nurses, we have delivered. We gave several promises and we have delivered some, we are in the process of delivering the rest.”

He added: “As we speak, Mr Mahama has no message going into this year’s elections. What is his message? He doesn’t have any message and he is also struggling to even get a running mate.”