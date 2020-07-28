15 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not attack the personality of the NDC’s running mate for the 2020 elections.

The utterances of some NPP members in the aftermath of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s announcement raised concerns that her personality and gender could be the punching bags for the NPP.

But in an interview with Asempa FM, Kennedy Agyapong said he has a great deal of respect for her and that the discourse will be issues-driven with her achievement as Education Minister being the focal point of the NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong rubbished the records of Opoku-Agyemang as minister, stating that Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the current minister has outperformed his predecessor.

Kennedy Agyapong reckons with Opoku Agyemang as Mahama’s partner for the elections, the NPP wouldn’t have to do lot of work at the campaign grounds to convince Ghanaians.

He iterated that comparing the renowned educationist to Bawumia is disrespectful and an insult to the Vice President.

Instead, Kennedy says Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be assigned to deal with Opoku-Agyemang since they both served in the same ministerial portfolio.

“It’s Naana Opoku versus Napo because she’s not at Bawumia’s level. She’s nowhere close to Bawumia and that’s the campaign we are going to do. They’ve made the campaign easy for me. We’ll not talk about her appearance or gender. We are going to base our campaign on issues. If you compare 3 and half years of Napo as education minister. What did they do.”

“They said they built an education office. Give me a break. Is it the education office that sent the kids to school? Education office is there and my hometown people could not pay school fees. You don’t get it. Every secondary school in this country, go and see what Napo, Akufo-Addo and for that matter the NPP has done,” he said.

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang was officially unveiled as Mahama’s flagbearer on Monday July 27, 2020.

Her maiden speech and overall conduct has been praised by pollster Ben Ephson.

“I thought she was impressive. I know her from a distance but she has transited from academics to somebody who has a flair for politics. We have only about 5 months to elections and with COVID-19, she’ll be doing more of these live addresses but from what we saw yesterday, she will give journalists interesting quotes,” Mr Ephson said.

Ghanaweb