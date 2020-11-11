21 minutes ago

The opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to record an unprecented win of most parliamentary seats in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), H.E Victor Smith, the party will not only win more parliamentary seats, but will go the extra mile to reclaim all seats they lost at the 2016 general elections, especially in the Greater Accra region.

“We already have six (6) seats in the Eastern Region which we are going to maintain. We will win more seats including the Suhum seat. I think we will win about 10 seats in total in the Eastern Region.

In Greater Accra, we will take back all the seats we lost and the same will happen in the Central Region”.

Currently, there are 34 seats in the Greater Accra Region with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) having 21 and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 13 of them. Even though the NPP has the majority of seats presently, it should be noted that prior to election 2016, it had only 14 seats.

He motioned that the comeback of ex-President Mahama is far more powerful as it gives Ghanaians the opportunity to compare the one (1) term of the former President to the incumbent.

On his authority, the campaign promises of the party shows how committed it is at making the lives of Ghanaians better.

“It is for the good of Ghana that we are undertaking this campaign. We just want to help Ghanaians live better lives. That is why we also allowed Ghanaians into our manifesto and only allowed doable policies into our manifesto”.

H.E Victor Smith however expressed his disbelieve over the NDC’s loss in the 2106 polls. “We have to examine where we went wrong in 2016”.