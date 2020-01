2 hours ago

Chris Duncan, a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is confident the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), will not be given another chance to rule this country.

Speaking on UTV's late news, he said based on the performance of the Akufo-Addo led administration, they will not even 'score 45% of the total vote cast' in December 2020.

According to him, "if NPP scores 45% of total votes cast call me Paul"

Listen to him in the video below