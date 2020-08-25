2 hours ago

The Okada Riders Association has welcomed the promise by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, to legalize the commercial use of motorbikes, popularly called “Okada”.

According to the Association, the promise, if implemented, will provide jobs for many unemployed youth in the country.

The National President for the Okada Riders Association, Michael Kofi Owusu, said they believe the former President’s promise is feasible and must be supported.

“It is very good news for all of us, especially us in the Okada business. This is something that we have been expecting for a very long time. We are going to send this message to our people.

“We believe him because we realize that it is not something he is just telling us in darkness or a secret place but coming to a large platform like this for the whole nation, that this is what he is going to do. We are all behind him,” Michael Owusu said.

The NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, while addressing chiefs, party supporters and the people of Kpando in the Volta Region last Friday, disclosed his intention to legalize and regulate the Okada business.

The campaign promise has since been largely discussed within the media space, with a number of people describing it as a false promise.

Some have criticized John Mahama over the idea, saying that it is populist and would do more harm than good, however, members of the NDC have defended it, citing the job creation prospect of the operations.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Public Safety is demanding details of how the commercial use of motorcycles would be regulated.

source: CitiNewsroom.com