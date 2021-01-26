1 hour ago

A Spokesperson for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election petition, Henry Nana Boakye says the lawyers of the Petitioner, former President John Mahama are demonstrating their unpreparedness for the case.

According to him, the Petitioner is now looking for witness statements in the Supreme Court by requesting to inspect the pink sheets of the Electoral Commission from the constituency, collation centre and the national level as well as the summary report when the petitioner already has copies of all the pink sheets.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Nana B who is also the National Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) asserted that the behaviour of the lawyers of Mr Mahama as they are always asking for something new indicates that they are not ready for the case except to waste the time of the Supreme Court.

“The lawyers of Mahama always have something new to request and if you look at all the things they are doing, they are not ready or prepared for this case . . . They are now fishing for information and it is clear that they don’t have any witness for this case,” he claimed.

He buttressed his argument that the lead Counsel for Mr Mahama, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata asking the Supreme Court for 4 days to make ready their memorandum of issues before the court is a clear testament of the fact that they are not ready for the case.

He held the view that the behaviour of the lawyers of the Petitioner coupled with the commentaries being run by some of the Spokespersons for the Petitioner clearly show that they are preparing the minds of their supporters towards an eminent defeat and thus blame the Judges of the Supreme Court for it.

“If you look at the behaviour they are exhibiting and the things they are saying coupled with the happenings around, you can see clearly that they are not ready for this case and that they are preparing the minds of their supporters towards an eminent defeat, and after the defeat they want to blame their shameful defeat on the Judges of the Supreme Court that it was the Judges of the Supreme Court who denied Mr Mahama justice,” he opined.

To him, he has already predicted that the NDC will one day write to the Supreme Court to discontinue the case with the defence that the Judges are heckling the lawyers of Mr John Mahama.