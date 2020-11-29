6 hours ago

With barely one week to this year's presidential and parliamentary elections, some top government officials have stormed the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua to campaign for votes.

They joined Micheal Okyere Baafi, the Chief Executive of Ghana Free Zones Authority now the Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South Constituency where they campaigned for votes in Koforidua.

The official include; The Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Director of Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, amongst other senior party officers.

They joined the “Dinner” house to house campaign, initiated by the executives of the New Juaben South NPP to tour the communities in Koforidua, such as the main taxi station, central market, central police station and Akwaasu Asabu electoral area.

The drivers and the traders caught a glimpse of the government officials as they entered into their homes and preached to them the NPP's policies and achievements.

The PC, Micheal Okyere Baafi, who is entering into this election with all the seriousness he could says his target is to poll at least 70,000 of the total valid votes cast in both the presidential and parliamentary slots in the region.

The gurus were spotted vigorously campaigning as they displayed placards and flyers, advertising the achievements of both Micheal Baafi and President Akufo–Addo.

On the part of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, he has been engaging cocoa farmers, traders and SMEs, to explain and provide them with details on the government's achievements.

The people expressed excitement to have the finance minister in their homes, commending his humility and commitment to the development of Ghana.

The Finance Minister made stops in constituencies such as; Atiwa East, Abuakwa South, Upper Manya Krobo, among others.