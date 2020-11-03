2 hours ago

The presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr David Apasera, has said the party he leads does not look like it is close to power.

That, in his view, has contributed to the party’s inability to attract investors who will fund its campaigns and political activities.

Mr Apasera told CTV’s Anopa Dwabre Mu host Kwame Appiah Kubi in an interview on Tuesday, 3 November 2020 that the party currently does not have the needed resources to fund its campaign activities in the lead-up to the 2020 polls.

“… The PNC doesn’t have the resources that may be required and, you know the laws of the country require that not one person is going to fund it, the party has to appeal to the general public and people and so on and individuals, companies and so on, but which company is going to put its money into your when they think that you are far from power?” he asked.

“A business company or an individual, who is funding you must be funding you for a purpose: One, is to fund you for the democratic process that we are going through if the person believes that we need a democratic process or to fund you so that you come to power and then you’ll be of influence and then you’ll support the person’s business agenda.

“But, you know, we don’t look like we are close to power, so, we have very few people who will invest in our cause, so that is the main thing and I think that it is one of the reasons why we are finding it difficult but with time, Ghanaians are going to be advised”, he said.

According to the former Bolgatanga MP, “politics has been monetised in our country to a level that they are not just looking at you per se, but they are looking at what you can offer and those of us from the smaller parties, you find it difficult to raise such a support to win a parliamentary seat; that has been the thing, otherwise, our MPs that have been in parliament, we delivered and if you go to my constituency and ask about me in any hamlet, any community, they’ll talk to you about me, I still stand tall when I come to my constituency and that happens with all those other people who have been MPs for PNC but the issue now is whether you’ll still have to pull through a campaign in terms of resources but that notwithstanding, people who have had the opportunity of making a comparison between our candidates and the people who are there, are now turning around to vote for PNC and that is why we have the hope that this time, we are going to win a lot of seats”.

“We have our parliamentary candidates, who are prepared to selflessly lead people out of difficulties but do not have to have the money to come and pay people to vote or come to pay people to vote”, he said.