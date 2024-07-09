5 hours ago

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has publicly endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressing his trust in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership abilities and his capability to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Kokofu believes that Dr. Bawumia will place Ghana on a solid footing and set the country on a path to prosperity if elected President in the 2024 general elections.

He made these comments in an interview with Hafiz Tijani, Channel One TV’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, on Tuesday, July 9, during the unveiling of Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate.

Dr. Kokofu praised the pairing of Dr. Bawumia and NAPO as a “solid ticket,” expressing his confidence that their partnership will propel Ghana forward and drive progress.

“We have pledged to resolve whatever matters there are in, whatever differences or whatever shortfalls that we encountered. Dr Bawumia is prepared to reverse all those things and set the nation on a very sound footing. The ticket is solid and it’s going to help Ghana move forward.”

He reaffirmed the party members’ commitment to rallying behind the Bawumia-NAPO ticket, pledging their unwavering support to ensure a resounding victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.

When asked if he sees Dr Bawumia/NAPO’s ticket as perfect, he said, “Very much so, not to me alone, we in the Ashanti Region, we’re very grateful to the flagbearer to have considered one of us in the Ashanti Region in NPP.

“We have already pledged our full support for the ticket; we will work hard to secure 80% of the votes in order to ensure a first-round victory for Dr Bawumia and Dr Opoku Prempeh. It’s a victory for Ghana and a victory for the NPP.

He vehemently denied claims that NAPO is arrogant, dismissing the assertions as unfounded and misrepresentative of NAPO’s character.

“That is a perception, people can take out of context…we’re ready to work on our weaknesses going forward. No man is infallible, once people say so, we’re going to work on it. And we will provide a vice president who is as plain as anything.

“NAPO is a man you can trust; he comes on board with confidence. Normally, people confuse confidence with arrogance. You cannot run over NAPO when it matters most,” he said.