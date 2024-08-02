14 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the provisional voter register for the December 7 elections will be released to political parties on Friday, August 16.

According to the Director of Training, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, the EC is legally required to compile the provisional register within 90 days after the registration exercise.

“If you look at regulation 22 of the C1 91, they say that the commission has 90 days to compile the provisional register after gathering the data or doing the registration and we all know that technically we’ve seen the data gathering which was on the 3rd.

“Initially, we had not planned to do the mop-up. But once we decide to do the mop-up, it means that we have to complete the compilation before we can give the list out and as I said, as far as the law is concerned, we have 90 days after compilation,” he explained in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Dr Quaicoe was responding to demands by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the immediate publication of the provisional register.

The NDC Director of Election, Dr Omane Boamah in a Facebook post alleged that the delay is a deliberate attempt to provide a sub-standard register to political parties.

However, Dr Quaicoe has said the EC is within its timeline and will make the provisional register available.

“So, we are within the law, but we told them we are going to give it to them, and we wrote to them again that they will have it today, but we couldn’t complete so we said that Friday, God willing, they will have it so we will give it to them on Friday,” he said.