44 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga South Assembly, Joseph Nyarni Stephen, has allegedly assaulted two journalists following a confrontation on Friday, December 6, 2024.

According to Despite Media’s Jacob Kubi, he and Akwasi Addo of TV3 had responded to an incident where some supporters of the National Democratic Congress, in the company of police officers, stormed a hotel and engaged in a confrontation with some soldiers at the hotel on suspicion of ballot stuffing.

The reporter stated that during the confrontation between the police officers and the soldiers, who resorted to cocking their guns upon sighting the police, the MCE turned up at the scene and took offense at their attempt to capture videos of the confrontation.

“The MCE said he wouldn’t allow the recording. He was engaged in a confrontation with a colleague journalist, and the next thing I saw was him turning his anger on me and giving me a blow,” he stated.

In a video of the incident shared by Onua FM on X (formerly Twitter), one of the police officers is seen engaging in a heated exchange of words.

The police officer expressed anger over the decision by one of the soldiers to cock a gun in the heat of their engagement.

“Let him know that when it comes to being trigger happy, I am more than he is,” the furious police officer stated during the confrontation said to have occurred at the Whytegate Hotel.

Meanwhile, the journalist has stated that he will be filing a criminal complaint against the MCE for the assault on him.

As Ghana approaches the December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections, the stakes continue to rise.

Ahead of the election, the opposition and the ruling New Patriotic Party have both accused each other of plots to rig the elections.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has assured its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election.