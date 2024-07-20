8 hours ago

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has stated that he has already determined the winner of Ghana’s presidential election in December.

Speaking about the November US elections during a church service, he said he is fervently praying for a victory for Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, even though Joe Biden of the Democrats has also reached out to him.

In the case of Ghana, however, Reverend Owusu Bempah said he has already worked on the winner of the election, which he emphasized cannot be swayed in any way.

“I am supporting Trump with prayers. I want Trump to win, and I am supporting him in prayer; I have not prophesied that he is going to win. But as for Ghana, I am working and I have finished working on it, and it will happen. Nothing can stop it, nothing can change it,” he stated.

In January 2021, Reverend Owusu Bempah, who credits himself with accurately prophesying several elections, said he had now graduated from prophesying election results to selecting who wins an election.

“Last year, I prophesied that the NDC would head to the Supreme Court. When I said it, Ghanaians took it for a ride, but now look at what is happening. From now onwards, anytime I come out with a prophecy, I’ll be choosing a president. I won’t talk much. Whoever insults me will be ignored. God has taken me to higher levels. I’ll leave the election prediction to the small pastors and I’ll choose presidents.

"I’ll delay in prophesying to see what other prophets will say. They all wait for me to speak so they can have something to say. They are all copycats. I’m the pacesetter when it comes to prophecies in Ghana,” he stated during a 31st watch night service at his church.

Watch the video from 2:39:00