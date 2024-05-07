14 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to reject the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama in the forthcoming December elections.

According to him, a vote for the former President would undermine the progress achieved during his administration and jeopardise the nation’s trajectory.

Addressing supporters at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo emphasised his endorsement of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the preferred candidate for the presidency.

“This is our election year and the limited registration has started. Anybody who hasn’t registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power.

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes.”

He added “I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

The Electoral Commission has started a nationwide limited registration exercise for persons who turned eighteen. The exercise began today, May 7 and is expected to end on May 20.