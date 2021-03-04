1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor Michael Afrane, who is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Micheal Afrane has stated categorically that Ghanaians should expect fireworks in 2024 as party members will protect, defend ballot boxes and settle flawed elections issue at polling stations instead of the courts

According to Michael Afrane, NDC party will never choose court as an option to settle flawed elections after 2024 general elections following what happened in the 2020 election petition

Speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Michael Afrane said, “NDC party members have learned serious lessons from 2020 elections Supreme Court verdict and we will never repeat that mistake again”.

“We are vigilant and we will continue to be vigilant till NDC wins December 7, 2024 general elections. We will make sure Ghanaians choose a President from free and fair elections. Flawed elections has become a thing of the past because the Supreme Court ruling has really forced us to learn from our mistakes. All disagreements will be settled at the polling station” Michael Afrane said.

“As former President John Dramani Mahama said, we the members of NDC don’t agree with the Supreme Court ruling but we have to respect the ruling. I was shocked after all the Supreme Judges ruled against NDC’s elections petition but we have no right to challenge the verdict of the Judges of the Supreme Court”.

Michael Afrane added “Electoral Commission boss Jean Mensa shouldn’t think NDC will repeat the mistakes we did during 2020 general elections. NDC is vigilant and ready for 2024 general elections.

“We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated like how NDC members were intimidated at polling stations during 2020 general elections.

“NDC won 2020 general elections but EC boss Jean Mensa decided to reward President Akufo-Addo and NPP with victory because she was appointed by President Akufo-Addo. That mistake will never happen again in 2024 mark my words”