1 hour ago

The National Media Commission (NMC) has begun implementing measures to ensure the safety of journalists ahead of the 2024 elections, urging media practitioners to remain professional and abide by the code of ethics.

The Commission emphasised the need for media practitioners to avoid misleading their audiences with unverified information, which could cause chaos.

The National Media Commission has consistently cautioned against the use of hate speech in the media and actions as journalists carry out their duties.

The Commission states that media practitioners must be guided by the ethics of the profession, especially considering the crucial nature of the upcoming general elections.

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission, George Sarpong, emphasised the importance of proper verification of information by journalists.

“We call it public brain trust, well respected in the community, very knowledgeable, but experts in their various fields that we bring together. To work with the media in the region, we’re going to do three things, firstly, to protect the safety of journalists to enable them to do their work, especially during this election.

“Secondly, to promote media responsibility during this period. Thirdly combat disinformation. Their methods of operation will be engaging the media on matters of concern, settling cases.”

The National Media Commission has inaugurated a Media Advisory Committee responsible for assisting journalists and ensuring their safety.

Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, urged journalists to avoid relying solely on information from social media without further verification.

“I will appeal to the mainstream media, now called the traditional media never ever replicate what you see on social media, without establishing the foundation of it. Because the people on social media have not had the training that we have. And so, when you receive any material on social media, and you put it out, you’re helping them to misinform us.”