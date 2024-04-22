8 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally reached out to all previous presidential and parliamentary hopefuls, requesting permission to use their billboard spaces for the December elections.

A statement by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua said that these billboard spaces are sought to bolster the campaigns of the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Below is the full statement.

We hereby serve notice on behalf of the party’s leadership, announcing the temporary use of your billboard spaces within your constituencies and across the country. The Party seeks to utilise these spaces to support our party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates’ campaigns.

We cannot overstate the significance of visibility as we navigate the critical phase of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Your strategically placed billboard locations provide a valuable opportunity to amplify our message and effectively connect with a broader audience.

You are kindly requested to notify the office of the General Secretary should you have any reservations about the use of your billboard spaces.

We deeply appreciate your consideration and collaboration in this endeavour, as we collectively strive to ensure the success of our campaign.

Thank you.