5 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Obiri Boahen, has described his party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections as extraordinary and abnormal.

According to the former General Secretary, the results of the election, including the number of parliamentary seats won by the party, bear testament to the extent of the defeat suffered by the NPP.

“… it is no small issue because it is not something normal nor ordinary… First, consider the number of seats obtained by the NPP; it’s something around the eighties. Secondly, check the collation centers or electoral areas; it is just not normal,” he stated in an interview on Okay FM.

On what may have accounted for the party’s defeat, Nana Obiri Boahen, who is a private legal practitioner, among other things, said the decision not to deploy the military to polling stations on election day disfavored the NPP.

“I believe that if soldiers were deployed, the story would have been different in about fifty to sixty constituencies,” he said.

He also decried the electoral system practised in the party’s internal elections, noting that the delegate system did not inure to the benefit of the party. He emphasized the need for the party to institute reforms, such as the expansion of its electoral college to include all card-bearing members.

He further accused his party’s leadership of failing to pay attention to constructive critics and criticisms such as himself.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, on Monday, December 9, 2024, declared John Mahama, the presidential candidate of the NDC, the winner in the election, with a total of 6,328,397 votes.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received 4,657,304 votes.

In the parliamentary elections, the opposition NDC obtained a significant majority of over 183 seats, compared to the over 80 seats won by the NPP.

