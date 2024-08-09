1 hour ago

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said that persons in the Akufo-Addo government who have engaged in corrupt practices should be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Speaking in an interview with 3news.com, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the December general elections would be crucial and warned persons who may try to overturn the results.

On the presidential candidates, NPP stalwart said Alan kyerematen could have had a better chance in the December elections if he had not served in President Akufo-Addo’s second term in government.

“Allan has no business being in the second term of Akufo-Addo if he had good political advisors and he had an ambition to become a leader of this country. If he had not served in the second term of Akufo-Addo he would have walked to power like that….he participated in everything,… what message does he have for the people now?’’ He asked.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said Dr. Muhammadu Bawumia, he is not his own man.

“Bawumia is a fine gentleman. The sad thing is that he is not his own man and it hurts me. If he were his own man, he would have picked his running mate. He didn’t pick NAPO or whatever you call him. NAPO was pushed on him, I’m telling you. Unfortunately, he and NAPO can never jell, mark my words, I’m telling you,” he stressed.

The NPP stalwart recalled the statement Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh made in his inaugural address.

“Look at the first statement he made and the stir he caused in this country. If I had been in Bawumia’s shoes and I had really chosen NAPO and he comes out with this statement, I will immediately push him aside and take another person, he is not a winning horse,” the NPP founding member stated.

He charged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama to prosecute all corrupt acts of the Akufo-Addo-led government if he wins power.

“If he happens to win the elections and he fails to handle basic things that have happened in this country, he will be the most hated and unpopular leader in this country. Especially, the looting of the resources of this country, the thievery that is going on, corruption all over the place and the packing of the courts with party apparatchiks at the highest courts,” he said.

According to him, the Ashanti Region which has always been the NPP’s stronghold, may not be the same for the party in this election and warned against attempts to subvert the will of the people.

“We just have four months to the elections and no one should deceive himself or herself, the people will vote according to their pockets…and woe betide anyone who think he can overturn the decision of the people. What happened in June 4 was just a joke, I know what I’m talking about,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe warned.