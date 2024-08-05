5 hours ago

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has admonished Ghanaians not to hesitate to take money from politicians.

He says the money they will be sharing while campaigning belongs to the people, so they should take it and spend it.

“Before any election, they will come with the money that they have made and distribute it. What I am telling you is that don’t hesitate, collect it and spend it. When you go into the polling booth, you vote for a party that will improve your lives and will improve your life in a way that will affect your children and grandchildren. They don’t have any realistic intention of improving the lives of the people.

Garu Hospital, we were building it. When they came, they abandoned it. Okay, even if you’ve abandoned it, just leave it. They went and stole all the iron rods and the building materials from the hospital. At least if you’ll not build the hospital, leave the materials there; another government will come and continue, but they stole all the materials,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh