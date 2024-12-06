5 hours ago

On the eve of Ghana’s 2024 general elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the Electoral Commission (EC) to deliver a free, fair, and transparent election that reflects the will of the people.

In a national address ahead of the December 7 polls, the President called on Ghanaians to cooperate with electoral officials, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the country’s democratic integrity.

“We have good reason to be proud of the electoral commission, the body that is charged with running our elections. Today, it is a much more efficient and transparent institution that we are all ready to entrust with the responsibility of delivering a free, fair and transparent election that will truly reflect the will of the people.

“I urge all of us to cooperate with the electoral officials to do their work and ensure that we can all be proud of having added another notch to the list of successful elections we have held.”

The 2024 election is the ninth under Ghana’s Fourth Republic and is widely regarded as a pivotal moment in the nation’s democratic history. It pits Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) against former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a closely contested race.

The election comes against the backdrop of economic challenges, including post-pandemic recovery, high unemployment, rising inflation, and public debt.

While the NPP highlights digitalization, economic reforms, and infrastructure development as its key achievements, the NDC has centred its campaign on rebuilding infrastructure, creating jobs, and addressing socioeconomic inequalities.

The stakes are high, with both parties vying for control of the presidency and 275 parliamentary seats. The outcome will determine the direction of policies aimed at addressing Ghana’s pressing challenges.