2 hours ago

Minister for Communications and Digitilisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has responded to speculation of being chosen as running mate to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 election.

The Ablekuma West Member of Parliament (MP) said she has had several conversations with Dr Bawumia but none has been about vice presidential candidate position.

Following the Vice President’s election as the NPP flagbearer on November 4, 2023, several names have popped up as potential running mates.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader), have been rumoured as frontrunners.

Others like John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in Ashanti, and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, are making the rounds as well.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful are also said to be contenders.

However, when confirmation was sought from the MP in an interview, she appeared surprised, responding in Twi ‘saa’ to wit really?

“I have had numerous discussions with Dr Bawumia, but we have not talked about the running mate position. We have work to do. I’d want us to leave him to select his own running mate.

He [Bawumia] should take his time to find someone he wants. We have been talking about what we need to do this year to help citizens and our chances as a party,” she said on Accra-based UTV.